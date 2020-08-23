UrduPoint.com
Russian Shtil-1, Tor-M2DT Air Defense Systems Commissioned With Armed Forces- Manufacturer

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 12:30 PM

Russian Shtil-1, Tor-M2DT Air Defense Systems Commissioned With Armed Forces- Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Russia's Shtil-1 air defense system and Arctic Tor-M2DT missile system have been commissioned with the armed forces, chairman of the board of directors of Russia's Almaz-Antey arms manufacturer, Mikhail Fradkov said.

"Following the state trials, the multichannel Shtil-1 medium-range air defense system was commissioned with the naval frigates of 11356 project, and the Tor-M2DT air defense system was commissioned with the combined-arms formations and units of the Land Forces and the coastal forces of the Navy," Fradkov told Russia's Defense magazine.

According to him, Shtil-1 is a medium-range anti-aircraft missile system with a vertical launch of anti-aircraft guided missiles for organizing an all-round defense of naval warships from all possible air attack weapons and for striking surface targets of a potential enemy. In turn, Tor-M2DT, the so-called Arctic Tor is a short-range air defense system, created specifically for operation in Arctic conditions at temperatures below 50 degrees Celsius.

