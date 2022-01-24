UrduPoint.com

Russian Side Confirms Normandy Format Political Advisers' Talks On January 26 In Paris

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Negotiations of political advisers of the Normandy format will be held on January 26 in Paris, a source in the Russian delegation confirmed to Sputnik.

On Saturday, a Sputnik source in the Russian presidential administration said the meeting would be held on January 25, adding that Kremlin deputy chief of staff Dmitry Kozak will represent Russia in Paris.

On Monday, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of Ukrainian presidential office, specified that the meeting would take place in France on January 26.

"Yes, that's right, the talks will be held on January 26 in Paris," the source said.

