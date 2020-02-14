UrduPoint.com
Russian, Sierra Leonean Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss Sochi Agreements, Future Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held talks with Sierra Leonean Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Solomon Jamiru in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a communication on Thursday.

Solomon is in Moscow for a working visit.

"During the conversation, topical issues were discussed with regard to the settlement of the Russian-Sierra Leonean mutually beneficial cooperation in the framework of the agreements reached at the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi in October 2019 with attendance of the Sierra Leone's delegation led by President Julius Maada Bio," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the sides have conveyed Moscow's and Freetown's interest to intensify relations in the political and economic spheres as well as trade and investments. The ministry said they specifically discussed the potential of launching joint projects in energy and mining in Sierra Leone.

The first Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24 last year. It brought together the heads of state or government of over 40 African nations, while 11 others sent their vice presidents, foreign ministers or ambassadors, in addition to over 6,000 delegates from 104 countries.

