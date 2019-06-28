UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Simulation Robot For Military Doctors Showcased For First Time At Army-2019 Forum

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:19 PM

Russian Simulation Robot for Military Doctors Showcased for First Time at Army-2019 Forum

A Russian simulation robot used in training military doctors was showcased for the first time at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019, which is currently being held outside Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry's press service told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) A Russian simulation robot used in training military doctors was showcased for the first time at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019, which is currently being held outside Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry's press service told Sputnik on Friday.

"Experts of the Main Military Medical Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 presented an innovative complex of simulation equipment for the training of military doctors for the first time," the press service said.

According to the Defense Ministry, the device allows doctors to train for 30 types of emergency patient scenarios that they would experience in combat situations.

The robot looks like a person and is able to close its eyes, breathe and have its pupils react to light. It even has artificial blood inside.

The 5th Army-2019 forum, which showcases modern arms and military equipment, started in the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region on Tuesday. The forum will run until Sunday.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Robot Sunday Media Blood

Recent Stories

CPO directs police officers to take strict action ..

2 minutes ago

FACTBOX - Russia-UK Relations

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court issues written order regardin ..

2 minutes ago

US to Sanction Any Illicit Purchases of Iranian Cr ..

2 minutes ago

Army, Chromatex bag boys, girls doubles in nationa ..

7 minutes ago

China will continue to import Iranian oil: Chinese ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.