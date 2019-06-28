Russian Simulation Robot for Military Doctors Showcased for First Time at Army-2019 Forum

A Russian simulation robot used in training military doctors was showcased for the first time at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019, which is currently being held outside Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry's press service told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) A Russian simulation robot used in training military doctors was showcased for the first time at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019, which is currently being held outside Moscow , the Russian Defense Ministry's press service told Sputnik on Friday.

"Experts of the Main Military Medical Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 presented an innovative complex of simulation equipment for the training of military doctors for the first time," the press service said.

According to the Defense Ministry, the device allows doctors to train for 30 types of emergency patient scenarios that they would experience in combat situations.

The robot looks like a person and is able to close its eyes, breathe and have its pupils react to light. It even has artificial blood inside.

The 5th Army-2019 forum, which showcases modern arms and military equipment, started in the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region on Tuesday. The forum will run until Sunday.

