Russian, Slovak Prime Ministers to Discuss Cooperation in Trade, Energy on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is expected to hold a meeting with his Slovak counterpart, Peter Pellegrini, on Wednesday during which the sides will discuss cooperation and bilateral relations.

The prime ministers are expected to pay special attention to cooperation in trade, investments, energy and transport. Cultural and humanitarian issues are also on the agenda.

Pellegrini's visit to Moscow was called into question due to reports that he may have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Nevertheless, the prime minister categorically denied such claims on Monday and confirmed his trip to Russia.