UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Slovak Prime Ministers To Discuss Cooperation In Trade, Energy On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Slovak Prime Ministers to Discuss Cooperation in Trade, Energy on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is expected to hold a meeting with his Slovak counterpart, Peter Pellegrini, on Wednesday during which the sides will discuss cooperation and bilateral relations.

The prime ministers are expected to pay special attention to cooperation in trade, investments, energy and transport. Cultural and humanitarian issues are also on the agenda.

Pellegrini's visit to Moscow was called into question due to reports that he may have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Nevertheless, the prime minister categorically denied such claims on Monday and confirmed his trip to Russia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Visit May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Afghan president o ..

9 hours ago

DHA announces first kidney transplant

9 hours ago

ADNOC to build on its position as one of least car ..

10 hours ago

UMEX 2020 concludes biggest edition with AED750 mi ..

10 hours ago

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.