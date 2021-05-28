UrduPoint.com
Russian, Slovenian Foreign Ministers To Hold Talks On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Slovenian Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Slovenian counterpart, Anze Logar, in the southern Russian resort city of Sochi on Friday.

Logar arrived in Russia for a three-day visit on Thursday.

The talks will focus on the EU-Russian ties. Slovenia will take over the EU's rotating presidency in July. The diplomats will also discuss ways to boost trade, diplomatic cooperation and the Balkans.

Lavrov and Logar last talked over the phone in May 2020. The Russian foreign minister traveled to the western European country in 2018 and 2019.

