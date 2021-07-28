Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with his Slovenian counterpart, Borut Pahor, international and regional issues over phone ahead of Ljubljana's upcoming EU presidency, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

"Some items of international and regional agenda were discussed in light of Ljubljana's EU presidency in second half of 2021," the statement read.

The two leaders also discussed topical issues of bilateral relations, and reiterated commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in many spheres.

The phone talk between the presidents anticipated the 30th anniversary of Russian-Slovenian diplomatic relations, which will be celebrated in 2022.