Russian Snipers Destroy Enemy Reconnaissance Group - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Russian service members in the south Donetsk direction have destroyed an enemy reconnaissance group and two Ukrainian drones were shot down, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"A sniper pair of a (Russian) special forces unit destroyed a reconnaissance group of nationalists," the spokesperson said, adding that a Ukrainian "Furiya" unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), as well as a "Valkyrja" drone, were destroyed by crews of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems in the south Donetsk direction.