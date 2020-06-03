UrduPoint.com
Russian Social Sphere, Authorities To Be Next Targets Of US Information War - Researcher

Wed 03rd June 2020

The United States will zero in on the Russian welfare system and the top leadership as the next targets in the information campaign against Moscow, Director of the Center for Political Information Alexey Mukhin said on Wednesday

"The next avenue of attack is very simple, it is social welfare. And the next step is the power structure represented by the military, and the intelligence services, first and foremost, and then the top leadership .

.. And it is clear that through [targeting] the [Russian] economy they will go for the social sphere, as I said, and then [go on] to discredit, delegitimize the Russian authorities," Mukhin said at a press conference, adding that these steps will manifest themselves in statements on social media and by politicians, spread by the Western media to make them seem as if they reflect objective reality.

He also warned about a new wave of sanctions against Russia from the US Congress.

