Russian Sodium Nitrate Imports 'Threaten' US Industry - US International Trade Commission

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The United States has determined that sodium nitrate imports from Russia harm US industry and will move to impose anti-dumping duties on the Russian product, the US International Trade Commission said in a statement on Monday.

"The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) today determined that a US industry is materially injured or threatened with material injury by reason of imports of sodium nitrite from Russia that the US Department of Commerce (Commerce) has determined are sold in the United States at less than fair value," the statement said. "As a result of the Commission's affirmative determination, Commerce will issue antidumping duty orders on imports of this product from Russia."