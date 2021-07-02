UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Software Developer Kaspersky Says US May Impose New Sanctions Against His Company

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 10:30 AM

Russian Software Developer Kaspersky Says US May Impose New Sanctions Against His Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Eugene Kaspersky, the CEO of Russian IT security company Kaspersky Lab, in an interview with Sputnik has expressed doubt that the United States will lift sanctions against his company and has not ruled out possible new restrictions as well.

In September 2017, US Homeland Security ordered Federal departments and agencies to stop using Kaspersky Lab products within 90 days, saying that the company's products could potentially undermine the country's national security. Back then, Kaspersky Lab stated that it was not assisting any government in conducting intelligence activities or cyberattacks.

"Maybe. Yes, this is the way the world is today," Kaspersky said when asked about Washington potentially imposing new sanctions.

The software developer added that despite his lack of geopolitical expertise, he sees that the current situation in an unfavorable light.

"Honestly, looking at the way things are, I have not reasons to expect things to get better. This is not a good situation. In the future, things will either remain as they are or [change for the] worse," Kaspersky noted.

In recent years, the United States has made multiple accusations against Russia over alleged cyberattacks, imposing new sanctions against Moscow, despite the latter's protestation to the contrary.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Washington Company Eugene United States September 2017 Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

10 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

11 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

11 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.