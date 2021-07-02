Russian Software Developer Kaspersky Says US May Impose New Sanctions Against His Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Eugene Kaspersky, the CEO of Russian IT security company Kaspersky Lab, in an interview with Sputnik has expressed doubt that the United States will lift sanctions against his company and has not ruled out possible new restrictions as well.

In September 2017, US Homeland Security ordered Federal departments and agencies to stop using Kaspersky Lab products within 90 days, saying that the company's products could potentially undermine the country's national security. Back then, Kaspersky Lab stated that it was not assisting any government in conducting intelligence activities or cyberattacks.

"Maybe. Yes, this is the way the world is today," Kaspersky said when asked about Washington potentially imposing new sanctions.

The software developer added that despite his lack of geopolitical expertise, he sees that the current situation in an unfavorable light.

"Honestly, looking at the way things are, I have not reasons to expect things to get better. This is not a good situation. In the future, things will either remain as they are or [change for the] worse," Kaspersky noted.

In recent years, the United States has made multiple accusations against Russia over alleged cyberattacks, imposing new sanctions against Moscow, despite the latter's protestation to the contrary.