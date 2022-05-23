UrduPoint.com

Russian Soldier Found Guilty Of War Crimes In Kyiv Court, Handed Life Sentence: AFP

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2022 | 04:44 PM

Russian soldier found guilty of war crimes in Kyiv court, handed life sentence: AFP

A Kyiv court Monday ruled that a 21-year-old Russian soldier who killed a civilian was guilty of war crimes and handed him a life sentence, in the first verdict against Moscow's forces since their invasion

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :A Kyiv court Monday ruled that a 21-year-old Russian soldier who killed a civilian was guilty of war crimes and handed him a life sentence, in the first verdict against Moscow's forces since their invasion.

"The court has found that (Vadim) Shishimarin is guilty and sentences him to life imprisonment," judge Sergiy Agafonov said.

Shishimarin, a Russian sergeant, admitted earlier in court to killing 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov in the first days of the Kremlin's offensive in north-east Ukraine.

He was also found guilty of premeditated murder.

"The murder was committed with direct intent," judge Agafonov said.

"Shishimarin violated the laws and customs of war." The Russian soldier told the court last week that he shot Shelipov under pressure from another soldier as they tried to retreat and escape back into Russia in a stolen car on February 28th, the fourth day of Moscow's invasion.

Shishimarin apologised and asked Shelipov's widow for forgiveness.

The youthful serviceman looked on from the glass defence box as the verdict was read out in Ukrainian. An interpreter translated for him into Russian.

Shishimarin's lawyer Viktor Ovsyannikov said he will appeal the verdict.

"This is the most severe sentence and any level-headed person would challenge it," Ovsyannikov, said following the court session, adding, that: "I will ask for the cancellation of the court's verdict".

He said that "you can feel societal pressure" on the decision of the court.

The Kremlin said before the sentencing Monday that while it was "concerned" over Shishimarin's fate, it was unable provide on-the-ground assistance because there is no Russian diplomatic presence in Ukraine.

"That doesn't mean we won't try through other channels. The fate of every Russian citizen is of paramount importance to us," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The landmark ruling is expected to be followed by others, with Ukraine opening thousands of war crimes cases since Moscow's invasion.

Related Topics

Murder Ukraine Moscow Russia Car Turkish Lira February From Court

Recent Stories

124 suspected cases of Lumpy Skin reported in Sarg ..

124 suspected cases of Lumpy Skin reported in Sargodha division

1 minute ago
 Court in Ukraine Sentences Russian Serviceman to ' ..

Court in Ukraine Sentences Russian Serviceman to 'Life Imprisonment'

1 minute ago
 Canada's storm leaves 8 dead, tens of thousands wi ..

Canada's storm leaves 8 dead, tens of thousands without power

1 minute ago
 Int'l Day on Biodiversity celebrated at IUB

Int'l Day on Biodiversity celebrated at IUB

1 minute ago
 AIOU starts dispatching books

AIOU starts dispatching books

7 minutes ago
 Turbat University wins HEC's research project

Turbat University wins HEC's research project

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.