Russian Soldier Working for Ukraine Arrested in Voronezh Region for Treason - FSB

A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces was arrested in Russia's southwestern region of Voronezh on suspicion of treason and working for Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces was arrested in Russia's southwestern region of Voronezh on suspicion of treason and working for Ukrainian intelligence, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

"FSB officers arrested a serviceman of the Western Military District in the Voronezh region on suspicion of committing a crime under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (High treason)," the FSB� said in a statement.

The soldier was arrested on the order of the Voronezh garrison military court.

According to the statement, the man was recruited by the Ukrainian military intelligence. He collected information about the activities of the Russian Armed Forces, the leakage of which could damage the country's defense capability.