Russian Soldiers Continue to Arrive in Belarus as Part of Joint Military Grouping - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Military personnel from Russia continue to arrive in Belarus in order to join ranks of the joint regional military detachment of the Union State, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Russian military personnel continue to join the regional military grouping. Belarusian servicemen welcomed their Russian colleagues with bread and salt," the ministry said in a statement.

In 2000, Belarus and Russia founded the Union State, a supranational union between the two countries, with the aim of deepening bilateral relationship through integration in economic and defense policy.

In October 2022, Minsk and Moscow agreed to deploy a joint military group as the security situation was declining on the western border of the Union State with Ukraine. According to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, about 9,000 military personnel from Russia will join ranks of the joint military grouping.