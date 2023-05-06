UrduPoint.com

Russian Soldiers In Ukraine Getting Over $2,600 Per Month - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Russian Soldiers in Ukraine Getting Over $2,600 Per Month - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry disclosed on Friday the amount of allowance paid to military personnel involved in the special military operation in Ukraine, saying that it starts from 200,000 rubles ($2,600).

"Depending on the military rank, position, and length of service, the allowance starts from 204,000 rubles a month, (and) a lump sum of 195,000 rubles (is paid when concluding a contract for one year or more)," the ministry said on Telegram.

The minimum allowance for the deputy platoon commander or squad commander is 242,000 rubles a month, and the head of a radio station of the command and staff vehicle receives 226,000 rubles a month, the ministry specified.

Allowance of senior sappers is at least 216,000 rubles a month, grenade launcher operators, drivers, cooks, and machine gunners get 211,000 rubles, while riflemen receive at least 204,000 rubles a month, the ministry added.

Russian regions have also introduced various payment schemes for those participating in the military operation, with the Russian government paying bonus money for trophy equipment and achievements on the battlefield.

More Stories From World

