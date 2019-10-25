Russian Soldiers Wounded in Shooting Incident Are in Serious Condition - Investigators

Two servicemen who were wounded by a fellow soldier on Friday in Russia's Far Eastern Zabaykalsky Territory are in serious condition, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Two servicemen who were wounded by a fellow soldier on Friday in Russia 's Far Eastern Zabaykalsky Territory are in serious condition, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier in the day that eight servicemen were killed and two were wounded when their fellow soldier opened fire with a service weapon at a military base in the Far Eastern Zabaykalsky Territory.

The ministry said the lives of the wounded were not in danger.

According to the Investigative Committee, there are two officers and six soldiers among the dead, while the two wounded soldiers remain in a hospital in serious condition.

A criminal investigation was launched in connection with the deadly shooting, the committee said.