Russian, South Korean Diplomats Discuss COVID-19, Regional Peace - Embassy in Seoul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russian Ambassador in Seoul Andrey Kulik and South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon discussed the developments in the region, including in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, during a Thursday meeting, the Russian Embassy in South Korea said.

"During the first face-to-face meeting since the easing of quarantine restrictions in South Korea (diplomats also had to adhere to social distancing rules and limit interactions in light of the coronavirus epidemic), the sides exchanged views on the current situation on the Korean peninsula, including in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic," the diplomatic mission said.

According to the embassy, Moscow and Seoul pledged to continue regular meetings and discuss conflict settlement between South Korea and North Korea.

The two diplomats also agreed that joint efforts were needed to achieve peace on the peninsula.

In early May, South Korea started to gradually lift anti-coronavirus restrictions � museums, art galleries, libraries, among other businesses, were allowed to reopen, while students recently returned to schools.