Russian, South Korean Diplomats Discuss Fight Against COVID-19, Korean Peninsula - Moscow

Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:54 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov has discussed with South Korean Ambassador Lee Sok-bae in Moscow the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov has discussed with South Korean Ambassador Lee Sok-bae in Moscow the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The parties have discussed urgent bilateral issues, including joint efforts of the two countries to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and exchanged views on the current situation on the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said in a statement.

South Korea has succeeded so far in combating the pandemic registering an average of 10 cases of the disease per day for over a week now.

As of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country has risen by four to 10,765, while the death toll has reached 247 with only one fatality being recorded over the past day.

Meanwhile, Russia has registered the record daily rise of 7,099 in COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the total count to 106,498. So far, the death toll has reached 1,073.

