Russian, South Korean Diplomats to Discuss Korean Peace Next Week - Reports

(@imziishan)

South Korea's special representative for Korean peace will travel to Russia next week for talks with its deputy foreign minister on how to denuclearize North Korea, media said Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) South Korea 's special representative for Korean peace will travel to Russia next week for talks with its deputy foreign minister on how to denuclearize North Korea media said Friday.

Lee Do-hoon of South Korea and Igor Morgulov of Russia will meet on the margins of an economic forum in Vladivostok on September 3, South Korea's Foreign Ministry was cited as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

They will reportedly discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea's latest missile tests and ways of unblocking the stalled nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

North Korea fired what are suspected to be short-range ballistic missiles off its eastern coast earlier this month. The launches coincided with the US-South Korean war games, which Pyongyang has condemned as preparations for invasion.