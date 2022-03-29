Russian, South Korean Senior Diplomats Discuss Korean Peninsula in Phone Talks

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk to discuss the situation on the Korean peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk to discuss the situation on the Korean peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The current situation around the Korean peninsula was discussed. We agreed to maintain a dialogue between Russia and South Korea to continue tackling political and diplomatic issues of the subregion," the statement said.

Morgulov and Noh also discussed the recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch by North Korea, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.

The east Asian country asked Russia to play a constructive role in returning North Korea to the dialogue.

Last Thursday, North Korea conducted its twelfth missile launch since the beginning of the year. The Japanese Defense Ministry claimed that with a normal trajectory, the missile could travel a range of 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles), which is enough to cover the entirety of the US. South Korea retaliated by launching a series of ballistic and cruise missiles toward the Sea of Japan.