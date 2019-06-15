Russian, South Korean Top Diplomats to Discuss Peace Roadmap on Monday

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Russian and South Korean foreign ministers will meet on June 17 for talks on Korean peace, the Russian Ministry said Saturday.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will travel to Russia on Saturday for a two-day visit. He is scheduled to meet with Russia's Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

"[We] plan to discuss with South Korean colleagues measures outlined by Russia and China in their new joint initiative called Plan of Action, which offers a comprehensive approach to Korean Peninsula problems," the statement read.

The two ministers will also discuss how to promote political and diplomatic process in Northeast Asia. The Russian ministry stressed that tensions in the region could only be addressed based on compromise between all stakeholders.