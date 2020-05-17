Russian Sovereign Wealth Fund Boss Confirms Plans to Meet With UAE Foreign Minister

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, on Saturday confirmed plans to meet with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, whose death was falsely reported by the media

"Reports about the death of UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed don't correspond to any facts.

There was no attack on the sheikh. I plan to meet with Sheikh Abdullah during a visit to the UAE in the coming days," Dmitriev said in a statement.

The foreign minister was reported to have died in a terror attack in Abu Dhabi. The United Arab Emirates' state minister for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, denied the allegation after having a conversation with the diplomat.