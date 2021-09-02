UrduPoint.com

Russian Sovereign Wealth Fund Invested $302Mln In Sputnik Vaccine Brand

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), a sovereign wealth fund that markets the Sputnik vaccine abroad, has invested 22 billion rubles ($302 million) in the brand, its CEO said on Thursday.

"RDIF convinced a large number of countries that Sputnik is one of the safest and most effective vaccines, and it took the risk to invest 22 billion rubles in this work," Kirill Dmitriev said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok.

He said that a large share of that money had been invested in the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine, the first component of the two-dose Sputnik V shot.

"Our future strategy will be to use Sputnik Light ” which we poured 17 billion rubles in ” in Russia's revaccination program. It will be used as both a standalone vaccine and a booster," Dmitriev explained.

He called Sputnik the world's first "vaccine cocktail." The fund's website defines "vaccine cocktail" as a combination of human adenovirus serotype 26 in Sputnik V's first dose and human adenovirus serotype 5 in the second.

RDIF has suggested using Sputnik Light as a booster for two-shot AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines.

