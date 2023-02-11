MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The share of Soviet and Russian military equipment in Chad's National Army is about 80%, the contractual and legal basis of bilateral military-technical cooperation is being strengthened, Russian Ambassador to the Republic of Chad Vladimir Sokolenko told Sputnik.

"The share of Soviet and Russian military equipment in the Chadian army is about 80%. There is a demand for its repair and modernization.

The legal framework of bilateral military-technical cooperation, which is also oriented toward these goals, is being strengthened," Sokolenko said.

He added that, in order to reach new agreements on military-technical cooperation, "partners are regularly invited to participate in presentations of military equipment organized by (Russian state arms exporter) Rosoboronexport, various forums and exhibitions, including the Army-2021 and Army-2022 forums at Kubinka (air base in the Moscow Region)."