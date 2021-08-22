UrduPoint.com

Russian Soyuz Carrier Rocket With 34 OneWeb Satellites Launched From Baikonur - Roscosmos

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 03:30 AM

Russian Soyuz Carrier Rocket With 34 OneWeb Satellites Launched From Baikonur - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Russian Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 34 British OneWeb satellites has been successfully launched from the Baikonur space center, according to the Russian space agency, Roscosmos.

"The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle together with the Fregat booster and 34 @OneWeb communication satellites lifted off from the #Baikonur cosmodrome," Roscosmos said on Twitter.

The launch was initially planned for August 20, but was postponed twice - the second time at the request of OneWeb itself.

In June, a space industry source told Sputnik that one of the four launches of British OneWeb communications satellites from the Baikonur space center planned for 2021 had been postponed until next year. According to another source, the postponed launch should be compensated for by an additional launch of OneWeb satellites from the Vostochny spaceport in October of this year.

The next launch of OneWeb satellites from Baikonur is planned for September.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Vehicle June August September October From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in ..

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in 11 years

3 hours ago
 Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jerse ..

Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jersey

4 hours ago
 Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Com ..

Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Coming Days Over Power Shortages ..

4 hours ago
 Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

4 hours ago
 Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' c ..

Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' criminals

4 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.