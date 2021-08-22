Russian Soyuz Carrier Rocket With 34 OneWeb Satellites Launched From Baikonur - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Russian Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 34 British OneWeb satellites has been successfully launched from the Baikonur space center, according to the Russian space agency, Roscosmos.

"The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle together with the Fregat booster and 34 @OneWeb communication satellites lifted off from the #Baikonur cosmodrome," Roscosmos said on Twitter.

The launch was initially planned for August 20, but was postponed twice - the second time at the request of OneWeb itself.

In June, a space industry source told Sputnik that one of the four launches of British OneWeb communications satellites from the Baikonur space center planned for 2021 had been postponed until next year. According to another source, the postponed launch should be compensated for by an additional launch of OneWeb satellites from the Vostochny spaceport in October of this year.

The next launch of OneWeb satellites from Baikonur is planned for September.