Russian Soyuz Rocket With OneWeb Satellites Blasts Off From Vostochny Space Port

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) British OneWeb communications satellites have been successfully launched into orbit using a Russian Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket.

The rocket blasted off from the the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East at around 01:14 Moscow time on Monday (22:14 GMT on Sunday). The Fregat upper stage is now expected to separate from the rocket's third stage and the booster will then reach the designated orbit.

The mission is named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space who made his pioneering flight 60 years ago. It is being aired live by Russian space agency Roscosmos.

According to Sputnik sources, a total of three launches of OneWeb satellites from Vostochny are planned for 2021. The first such launch was successfully performed in March of this year. The next launch of 36 UK satellites using Russia's Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket is scheduled for the end of May.

More Stories From World

