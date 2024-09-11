Open Menu

Russian Soyuz Spacecraft With Two Russians, One American Launches To ISS

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with two Russians, one American launches to ISS

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying two Russians and one American to the International Space Station launched from the Moscow-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in southern Kazakhstan on Wednesday, live video showed.

Onboard were Russian cosmonauts Alexei Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, as well as US astronaut Donald Pettit.

The Soyuz MS-26 took off around 7:23 pm Moscow time (1623 GMT), glowing brightly as it soared through the atmosphere, video published by Russia's Roscosmos space agency showed.

An announcer on the video said the metrics of the launch were "normal", as the crew could be seen sitting in their space suits in the Soyuz descent module.

Their spacecraft later entered orbit, the announcer said.

Once a space-faring pioneer, Russia has faced multiple setbacks since the collapse of the USSR, including the loss of two Mars missions and its first lunar probe in almost 50 years in 2023.

Space is one of the final areas of US-Russia cooperation amid an almost complete breakdown in relations between Moscow and Washington over the Ukraine conflict.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Kazakhstan From

Recent Stories

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

6 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

6 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

6 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

10 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

11 hours ago
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

15 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

1 day ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

1 day ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago

More Stories From World