Russian Soyuz Spacecraft With Two Russians, One American Launches To ISS
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying two Russians and one American to the International Space Station launched from the Moscow-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in southern Kazakhstan on Wednesday, live video showed.
Onboard were Russian cosmonauts Alexei Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, as well as US astronaut Donald Pettit.
The Soyuz MS-26 took off around 7:23 pm Moscow time (1623 GMT), glowing brightly as it soared through the atmosphere, video published by Russia's Roscosmos space agency showed.
An announcer on the video said the metrics of the launch were "normal", as the crew could be seen sitting in their space suits in the Soyuz descent module.
Their spacecraft later entered orbit, the announcer said.
Once a space-faring pioneer, Russia has faced multiple setbacks since the collapse of the USSR, including the loss of two Mars missions and its first lunar probe in almost 50 years in 2023.
Space is one of the final areas of US-Russia cooperation amid an almost complete breakdown in relations between Moscow and Washington over the Ukraine conflict.
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From World
-
UN experts call for global system to trace critical minerals3 minutes ago
-
Striking Kenya airport staff to resume work13 minutes ago
-
Mali junta suspends French-language channel TV5 Monde for 3 months1 hour ago
-
Mexico president says judicial reforms 'example to world'2 hours ago
-
Honda and Alpine commit breaches of Formula One cost cap2 hours ago
-
79th UN General Assembly opens with call for addressing escalating international conflicts2 hours ago
-
Mali junta suspends French-language channel TV5 Monde for 3 months: statement2 hours ago
-
Iran president says 14 agreements signed with Iraq to expand ties3 hours ago
-
US lawmakers stare down government shutdown as funding deal unravels3 hours ago
-
Hanoi river level hits 20-year high as SE Asia typhoon toll nears 2004 hours ago
-
The Custodian of Two Holy Mosques condoles the Kuwaiti Amir on the death of Sheikh Bader Nasser Al-H ..5 hours ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince condoles the Kuwaiti Amir on the death of Sheikh Bader Nasser Al-Humoud Al-Jaber ..5 hours ago