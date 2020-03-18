UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Space Agency Cancels International Contacts Amid Virus Outbreak

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Russian Space Agency Cancels International Contacts Amid Virus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russia's space agency Roscosmos will not engage in negotiations or come into contact with foreign officials for at least several weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, its director said Tuesday.

"All our international contacts and negotiations have been canceled for the next few weeks," Dmitry Rogozin tweeted.

The space authority will also ban its employees from going abroad unless they are dispatched to the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia rose to 114 on Tuesday, with 10 cases being attributed to community transmission. Five patients have recovered.

Related Topics

Russia Kazakhstan All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

7 minutes ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

7 minutes ago

Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $29 Per Barrel for ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan, China sign two MOUs, four letters of exc ..

7 minutes ago

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

1 hour ago

UK-Iranian woman temporarily freed from Tehran jai ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.