Russian Space Agency Cancels International Contacts Amid Virus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russia's space agency Roscosmos will not engage in negotiations or come into contact with foreign officials for at least several weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, its director said Tuesday.

"All our international contacts and negotiations have been canceled for the next few weeks," Dmitry Rogozin tweeted.

The space authority will also ban its employees from going abroad unless they are dispatched to the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia rose to 114 on Tuesday, with 10 cases being attributed to community transmission. Five patients have recovered.