Russian Space Agency Files $64Mln Lawsuit Against Producer of Soyuz Carrier Rocket

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Moscow Arbitration Court has registered a lawsuit by the Russian Roscosmos State Corporation against the Progress Rocket Space Centre seeking to recover more than 4.7 billion rubles ($63.8 million), the court's file cabinet reported on Friday.

The lawsuit was filed in the court on Thursday and has not yet been accepted for consideration. The grounds for the claims are not specified in the court materials at the moment.

The Progress Rocket Space Centre is a leading Russian enterprise in the space industry, producing Soyuz launch vehicles and spacecraft.

The company is engaged in the development of Russian advanced carriers Soyuz-5, Soyuz-6, Soyuz-7 and the super heavy rocket.

On Monday, the US Department of Commerce added Progress Rocket Space Centre, which produces Soyuz launch vehicles, to the sanctions list of 103 companies from Russia and China which will be subjected to export restrictions due to their cooperation with the armed forces.