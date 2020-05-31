Russian Space Agency Praises SpaceX Crewed Mission Launch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) The Russian space agency Roscosmos's executive director in charge of crewed space programs, Sergey Krikalev, has applauded the United States on its first crewed launch in almost a decade.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket with two NASA astronauts on board successfully lifted off from the Florida space center earlier on Saturday, putting the Dragon module on its way toward the International Space Station.

"This launch marks the beginning of another test cycle of crewed spacecraft... This means new opportunities, new reserves - and I am sure that the success of the mission will provide us with additional opportunities that will benefit the whole international program," Krikalev said.

The docking with the ISS is set for Sunday. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will join two Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner and NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy aboard the orbital outpost.