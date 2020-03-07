UrduPoint.com
Russian Space Agency To Limit Employee Travel Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Russian Space Agency to Limit Employee Travel Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Russian space agency Roscosmos will restrict employee travel abroad starting next week in response to the spreading coronavirus disease, its spokesman told Sputnik on Friday.

"The state corporation adhered to the decree of the chief state sanitary physician dated March 2 on additional measures to be taken to reduce the risk of importing and spreading the novel coronavirus infection," Vladimir Ustimenko said.

Travel restrictions will come into effect next Monday, according to the Izvestia newspaper. Employees returning home will reportedly be quarantined for 14 days.

Roscosmos leases a space port in Kazakhstan and frequently uses the launch pad in Kourou in French Guiana. It also has a mission in China and in the Houston space center and closely communicates with Indian and middle Eastern space authorities .

