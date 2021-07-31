UrduPoint.com

Russian Space Agency To Raise Pressure In ISS Zvezda Module Over Air Leak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russian Space Agency to Raise Pressure in ISS Zvezda Module Over Air Leak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The pressure in the transfer chamber of the Zvezda space module at the International Space Station (ISS) will be increased within the next 24 hours, Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

In the morning, it was reported that the pressure fell to 154 mm Hg in the chamber where air leaks had been fixed last year.

"Within the 24-hour period the pressure will be raised up to 220 mm Hg," the agency read.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin tweeted earlier in the day that the pressure loss was not abrupt but forecast and smooth, contrary to media reports.

In October 2020, the space crew detected the crack in the transfer chamber of the Zvezda module and patched it in March 2021. Later, another crack was reported and was also successfully sealed. However, the slight leakage, deemed not to pose risks to the crew, has continued.

Related Topics

Russia Chamber March October 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Executive Office of Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Board of ..

Executive Office of Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Board of Directors holds 1st meeting

25 minutes ago
 Al Aliyo HydroFarms embarks on hydroponic fodder p ..

Al Aliyo HydroFarms embarks on hydroponic fodder project in Hamriyah Free Zone

25 minutes ago
 IIUI extends last date of admission till Aug 16

IIUI extends last date of admission till Aug 16

30 minutes ago
 Gardeners advised to continue irrigation of date-p ..

Gardeners advised to continue irrigation of date-palm orchards

30 minutes ago
 Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah into 100m Olympic fin ..

Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah into 100m Olympic final

30 minutes ago
 China says Delta variant behind virus surge

China says Delta variant behind virus surge

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.