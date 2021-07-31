Russian Space Agency to Raise Pressure in ISS Zvezda Module Over Air Leak

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The pressure in the transfer chamber of the Zvezda space module at the International Space Station (ISS) will be increased within the next 24 hours, Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

In the morning, it was reported that the pressure fell to 154 mm Hg in the chamber where air leaks had been fixed last year.

"Within the 24-hour period the pressure will be raised up to 220 mm Hg," the agency read.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin tweeted earlier in the day that the pressure loss was not abrupt but forecast and smooth, contrary to media reports.

In October 2020, the space crew detected the crack in the transfer chamber of the Zvezda module and patched it in March 2021. Later, another crack was reported and was also successfully sealed. However, the slight leakage, deemed not to pose risks to the crew, has continued.