Russian Space Agency's Subsidiaries Team Up To Make Ventilators

The United Rocket and Space Corporation and medical equipment producer Axion, both part of Russia's state space agency Roscosmos, will make up to 1,500 ventilators a month, starting this summer, the URSC press office told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The United Rocket and Space Corporation and medical equipment producer Axion, both part of Russia's state space agency Roscosmos, will make up to 1,500 ventilators a month, starting this summer, the URSC press office told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The first batch of 1,000 ventilators will be delivered to medical institutions across Russia as early as summer 2020. Then Concern Axion will ramp up production to 1,500 devices per month," URSC said.

The companies have received the green light from the Federal health care watchdog to make the lifesaving equipment needed to help patients with severe coronavirus symptoms. Regional health authorities are already lining up to receive the ventilators, URSC added.

More Stories From World

