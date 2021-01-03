UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Space Forces Launched 21 Spacecraft Into Orbit In 2020 - Military

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 10:50 AM

Russian Space Forces Launched 21 Spacecraft Into Orbit in 2020 - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) The Russian Space Forces launched into orbit 21 spacecraft last year, according to the country's Aerospace Forces (ASF).

"In 2020, specialists from the ASF Space Forces facilitated 15 spacecraft launches for various purposes, conducted at the Plesetsk, Baikonur, Vostochny cosmodromes, during which 21 Russian spacecraft were put into orbit," the aerospace forces said in a statement.

Per the aerospace forces, Russia currently has an orbital group of more than 160 spacecraft for various purposes, approximately 60 percent of which are controlled by the space forces' automated ground control complex.

Related Topics

Russia 2020 From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2021 in Pakistan

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Over 130 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh Over ..

10 hours ago

Niger presidential favourite wins first round, hea ..

10 hours ago

Argentina Reports Adverse Reaction to Sputnik V Va ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.