Russian Spacecraft With Film Crew to Land One Minute Ahead of Schedule - Agency

The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft named after Yuri Gagarin carrying the film crew will land a minute earlier than previously scheduled, Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft named after Yuri Gagarin carrying the film crew will land a minute earlier than previously scheduled, Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.

The landing was initially scheduled for 07:36 Moscow time (04:36 GMT) 146 kilometers (91 miles) southeast of the Kazakh city of Zhezqazghan.

"According to the updated data of the mission control center ...

undocking is expected at 04:14 Moscow time ... and the landing of the descent vehicle at 07:35:42 Moscow time 148 kilometers southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan," the agency said in a statement.

Russian actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on October 5 to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled "The Challenge." The mission was headed by cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov.