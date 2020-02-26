UrduPoint.com
Russian, Spanish Firms Sign Deal To Decommission, Dismantle Nuclear Facilities - Statement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:55 PM

Russia's TVEL nuclear fuel company, a subsidiary of the Rosatom state nuclear corporation, and the Spanish companies ENUSA, ENSA and IDOM have signed a memorandum to cooperate in the decommissioning and dismantling of nuclear facilities and the development of technology for disposing of radioactive waste, according to a TVEL statement published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Russia's TVEL nuclear fuel company, a subsidiary of the Rosatom state nuclear corporation, and the Spanish companies ENUSA, ENSA and IDOM have signed a memorandum to cooperate in the decommissioning and dismantling of nuclear facilities and the development of technology for disposing of radioactive waste, according to a TVEL statement published on Wednesday.

The memorandum also includes commitments to increase cooperation in several upcoming projects, with a particular focus on strengthening engineering and consultancy partnerships.

Decommissioning works are part of efforts to meet UN Sustainable Development Goals, TVEL's Director for Global Development Dmitry Bazhenov stated.

This past year, Rosatom gave TVEL the responsibility of overseeing the decommissioning of nuclear facilities and the management of radioactive waste.

TVEL supplies fuel for approximately one-sixth of the world's nuclear reactors, as authorities in 13 countries power their reactors using the Russian company's fuel.

