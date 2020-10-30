UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-Speaking Hackers Hit US Hospitals With Ransomware - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:10 AM

Russian-Speaking Hackers Hit US Hospitals With Ransomware - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) A group of Russian-speaking hackers has attacked recently a number of hospitals in the United States by using ransomware, the Wall Street Journal said on Thursday.

At least three hospitals were targeted in cyberattacks earlier this week, US-based cyber security firm Mandiant Chief Technology Officer Charles Carmakal said.

US analysts have linked the attack to an Easter European hacker group known as UNC1878, the report also said.

The FBI and the Department of Health and Human Services have issued a joint alert regarding the attack, providing detailed recommendations on how to defend against the threat.

UNC1878 currently does not appear to make efforts targeting the United States voting system just days ahead of the November 3 election, according to the report.

Related Topics

Election Attack Technology Alert United States November FBI

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American IT expert has launched a campai ..

5 hours ago

Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coex ..

4 hours ago

US Sold Petroleum From 4 Iranian Ships it Captured ..

4 hours ago

Chinese Military Says Maintaining Ties With Pentag ..

4 hours ago

EU Parliamentarians Call for International Control ..

4 hours ago

Assad, Russian Delegation Discuss Attempts to Disr ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.