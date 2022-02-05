Russian Speaking Legal Professionals Forum to Be Held in London in May - Organizer

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The next international conference of the Russian Speaking Legal Professionals Forum (RusFor) will be held in London in May, RusFor founder and chairman Ben Wells told Sputnik.

RusFor is an international non-profit organization founded in 2010 that unites 2,600 members across the world, who have common interests in law and Russian language.

"It is going to be a conference in London, we just need to set the date. I think it will be on the 12th of May," Wells said on the sidelines of RusFor conference on international disputes held in St. Petersburg.

He added that such conferences are especially valuable, as they are held for Russian speakers, including those coming from Russia and neighboring Ukraine, Georgia, and Belarus.

"They will come to London, and we can discuss common issues, which pop-up a lot about international speaks in English law," Wells noted.

According to Wells, previous speakers at RusFor conferences included representatives from the Russian State Duma, the Bundestag, the UK Parliament, the Russian Trade Delegation, and the Russian Embassy to the UK. He also praised participation of the Russian state officials in the upcoming event in London.

RusFor events and panel discussions are held in various locations, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Minsk, Almaty, and Baku. The latest gathering, organized with the support of the UK Department of International Trade and the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce in St. Petersburg on Thursday, gathered international law firms, government officials, investors, and financiers to deliberate on recent developments in international disputes as well as dilemmas in environmental, social, and corporate governance.