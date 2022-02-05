UrduPoint.com

Russian Speaking Legal Professionals Forum To Be Held In London In May - Organizer

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Russian Speaking Legal Professionals Forum to Be Held in London in May - Organizer

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The next international conference of the Russian Speaking Legal Professionals Forum (RusFor) will be held in London in May, RusFor founder and chairman Ben Wells told Sputnik.

RusFor is an international non-profit organization founded in 2010 that unites 2,600 members across the world, who have common interests in law and Russian language.

"It is going to be a conference in London, we just need to set the date. I think it will be on the 12th of May," Wells said on the sidelines of RusFor conference on international disputes held in St. Petersburg.

He added that such conferences are especially valuable, as they are held for Russian speakers, including those coming from Russia and neighboring Ukraine, Georgia, and Belarus.

"They will come to London, and we can discuss common issues, which pop-up a lot about international speaks in English law," Wells noted.

According to Wells, previous speakers at RusFor conferences included representatives from the Russian State Duma, the Bundestag, the UK Parliament, the Russian Trade Delegation, and the Russian Embassy to the UK. He also praised participation of the Russian state officials in the upcoming event in London.

RusFor events and panel discussions are held in various locations, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Minsk, Almaty, and Baku. The latest gathering, organized with the support of the UK Department of International Trade and the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce in St. Petersburg on Thursday, gathered international law firms, government officials, investors, and financiers to deliberate on recent developments in international disputes as well as dilemmas in environmental, social, and corporate governance.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Baku Minsk London Almaty St. Petersburg United Kingdom Belarus Georgia Chamber May Commerce Event From Government

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

6 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

7 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

8 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

9 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

9 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>