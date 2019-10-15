UrduPoint.com
Russian Special Envoy For Syria Says Has No Data On How Many IS Men Of 12,000 Fled Prisons

Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:09 PM

Russian Special Envoy for Syria Says Has No Data on How Many IS Men of 12,000 Fled Prisons

Russian Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Tuesday he did not know how many members of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) had escaped prisons in northern Syria as a result of the Turkish incursion but estimated their total number at about 12,000

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Russian Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Tuesday he did not know how many members of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) had escaped prisons in northern Syria as a result of the Turkish incursion but estimated their total number at about 12,000.

"I don't have this kind of information but... if you take all prisons in the northeast that are holding IS men some 12,000 of them as well as their family members, wives and so on, it is an even more impressive figure," he told reporters.

