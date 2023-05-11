UrduPoint.com

Russian Special Military Operation's Tasks Partially Fulfilled - Kremlin Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 04:30 AM

Russian Special Military Operation's Tasks Partially Fulfilled - Kremlin Spokesman

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The tasks of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, primarily to ensure the security of Donbas residents, have been partially fulfilled, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"At the very beginning, back on February 24 last year, Russian President (Vladimir Putin) said the security of the people living in Donbas should be ensured first of all. The people who had been living under the shells of their own state for eight long years. Under shelling that the West decided not to notice," Peskov said in an interview with the ATV channel from Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"Partially we managed to complete this task, and partially we are still far from its full completion.

You see that shelling with ammunition with depleted uranium, shelling of Donetsk and other cities continues. Therefore, we must push the enemy back to a sufficient distance. Therefore, the operation will continue," he said.

Earlier, UK Minister of State for the armed forces James Heappey said the country sent Kiev thousands of shells for the donated Challenger 2 main battle tanks, including those with depleted uranium. Peskov, commenting on the transfer of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, said London will have to bear responsibility for the consequences.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia London Vladimir Putin Donetsk Kiev United Kingdom Bosnia And Herzegovina February All From

Recent Stories

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Fede ..

US Congressman Santos Pleads Not Guilty to 13 Federal Criminal Charges - Reports

5 hours ago
 PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan ..

PFUJ condemns attack, harassment of Radio Pakistan, APP Peshawar offices

5 hours ago
 PTI used youth for its nefarious political purpose ..

PTI used youth for its nefarious political purposes: Ranjha

5 hours ago
 Some 400 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza - Defen ..

Some 400 Rockets Fired at Israel From Gaza - Defense Minister

5 hours ago
 PTI attempts to foster hatred between state and ci ..

PTI attempts to foster hatred between state and citizens: Adviser to the Prime M ..

5 hours ago
 Israel Assessing Egypt-Brokered Proposal for Truce ..

Israel Assessing Egypt-Brokered Proposal for Truce With Gaza Strip - Minister

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.