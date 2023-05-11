BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The tasks of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, primarily to ensure the security of Donbas residents, have been partially fulfilled, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"At the very beginning, back on February 24 last year, Russian President (Vladimir Putin) said the security of the people living in Donbas should be ensured first of all. The people who had been living under the shells of their own state for eight long years. Under shelling that the West decided not to notice," Peskov said in an interview with the ATV channel from Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"Partially we managed to complete this task, and partially we are still far from its full completion.

You see that shelling with ammunition with depleted uranium, shelling of Donetsk and other cities continues. Therefore, we must push the enemy back to a sufficient distance. Therefore, the operation will continue," he said.

Earlier, UK Minister of State for the armed forces James Heappey said the country sent Kiev thousands of shells for the donated Challenger 2 main battle tanks, including those with depleted uranium. Peskov, commenting on the transfer of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, said London will have to bear responsibility for the consequences.