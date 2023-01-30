UrduPoint.com

Russian Special Services Analyzing Information On Attacks On Iran - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Russian Special Services Analyzing Information on Attacks on Iran - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The Russian intelligence services are analyzing information regarding recent attacks on Iran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that Moscow can only condemn such actions against a sovereign state.

On Sunday, media reported that an explosion occurred in Isfahan's northern neighborhood, at one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry. Mini-drones reportedly attacked an ammunition depot. No casualties were reported.

"Of course, our (intelligence) service is now analyzing the information in order to get a more complete picture of what happened. In any case, we only need to condemn any such actions that are directed against a sovereign state," Peskov told reporters.

