MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Russian special services are analyzing the data they received from Minsk, which suggests that Berlin's claims of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's poisoning were based on false information, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

On Thursday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin that Minsk had intercepted a conversation between Berlin and Warsaw that indicated Navalny's poisoning diagnosis was falsification.

"This information is shared by the special services, our special services are studying it," Peskov told reporters and declined to comment any further on Lukashenko's claim.

The spokesman said the Federal Security Service would brief Russian President Vladimir Putin on its conclusions on this information.