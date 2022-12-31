UrduPoint.com

Russian Special Services Eliminate Agent Of Ukrainian Security Forces In Donbas - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Russian security and police officers have eliminated an agent of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) during a joint operation in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), a source in law enforcement bodies told Sputnik on Saturday.

"An SBU agent who planned terrorist attacks on the territory of the LPR was eliminated in Lysychansk," the source said.

The SBU agent resisted arrest and threw a grenade at law enforcement officers, shouting nationalist slogans, the source specified, adding that he was eliminated on the spot.

According to the source, the agent planned an attack on the Government House in Luhansk on the day of the new constitution's adoption. Earlier, he killed an officer of the LPR's people's militia and a civilian woman by the order of the SBU, the source added.

On Friday, deputies of the People's Council of the LPR adopted the new constitution of the republic at the plenary session in the Government House.

