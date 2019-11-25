Russian Special Services Looking Into Reports of Gruesome Killing in Syria - Kremlin

Russian special services are looking into reports of an atrocious killing in Syria and are checking how credible the video of it is, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Russian special services are looking into reports of an atrocious killing in Syria and are checking how credible the video of it is, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"Special services see all these reports and are checking their credibility and to what extent thy are credible. And so they make independent decisions. There is no need for some special attention, the system works and monitors such cases," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin believed it necessary to take the investigation under control after reports that one of the people in the video was now working with children in Russia.

Peskov said he did not know of any checks being reported to the president.

"If there are questions then it has to be verified first whether he [the man in the video] works [there] or not, whether it is him or someone else," Peskov said.

On November 20, Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper published a footage in which several people speaking Russian and dressed in camouflage beat, kill and dismember a man who might be an Arab. Peskov told reporters that Russia had no connection to the killers, adding that the country's law enforcement would look into the case if it decided that it was needed.