Russian Specialists Arrive in Bergamo Where Coronavirus Response Center Will Be Deployed

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Russian military specialists have arrived in Bergamo, where the Italy-Russia coronavirus response center will be deployed, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"A convoy of special vehicles with military specialists of the Russian Defense Ministry arrived at the Orio al Serio airfield in Bergamo, where a joint Italian-Russian headquarters to fight the coronavirus infection will be deployed," the statement said.

The convoy brought to Bergamo a mobile analysis and diagnostics system, high-performance mobile disinfection units with a stock of disinfectants, as well as special equipment to assist patients in serious condition affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).