Russian Specialists Create AI Device for Checking Validity of QR Codes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Specialists working at Russian AI company Addreality created a device that can check the validity of QR codes of those who received their COVID-19 vaccine or have previously been infected with the virus, the company's press service told Sputnik.

"The device scans the QR code and checks its validity through the only Federal solution for checking QR codes proposed by the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media. The device verifies the QR code, controls the presence of a face mask and wishes people visiting public places to enjoy their visit," the company's press release said.

The device consists of a screen, a camera that has a face recognition feature and a microcomputer, Addreality explained. In addition to the function that the device can scan QR codes, algorithms for verifying passports and other documents can also be installed on it.

In the near future, such devices may appear at restaurants, airports, theaters, shopping centers and manufacturing factories.

"The creators of the device note that the software used for document recognition does not transfer the visitor's personal data to third parties or their services," the company added.

On October 28, Moscow went into a one-week partial lockdown amid growing COVID-19 cases. St. Petersburg and other cities joined the Russian capital on October 30. Yesterday, Russia registered 39,008 new COVID-19 cases, down from 40,402 the day before. Following the lockdown, local authorities will enforce QR codes for entry to theaters and museums.