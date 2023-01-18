In this digest, we will tell you about a new vessel to rescue astronauts during an emergency patented by Russian specialists, Russians' attitude towards the Soviet Union, and what Russians got as a New Year gift this year

Russian developers have patented a rescue ship that could pick up cosmonauts if they have an emergency during a flight to the Moon or another object in the solar system, the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) said on Wednesday.

"The invention relates to means of docking and protection from cosmic radiation (solar flares, particles of the Earth's radiation belts), as well as reducing danger from meteoroids and space debris. The proposed orbital rescue ship is a reusable manned vehicle used to rescue the crew when flying to the Moon and, possibly, to other areas of the solar system," the watchdog said in a statement.

The ship will consist of a spherical radiation shelter, to which upper stages will be docked on both sides, the statement said, adding that the engines of the upper stages are designed to look in the opposite direction.

The assembly of the rescue ship will take place in near-Earth orbit, after which the ship will go to the Moon.

The majority of Russians � 80% � consider the Soviet era to be rather a good time, and 63% regret the country's collapse, according to a fresh poll by Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) that interviewed 1,500 respondents.

While the overwhelming majority of respondents had a positive view of the Soviet Union, 5% felt the opposite and another 15% were unable to give a definite reply.

When asked what they feel about the collapse of the Soviet Union, 63% � mostly Russians aged over 60 years old � said they regret it, unlike 22% who do not, according to the findings.

Additionally, commenting on their associations when mentioning the Soviet Union, respondents said they recall their childhood and youth (16%), good memories and feelings cross their mind (14%), associate the USSR with a calm, stable life (11%), feel regret, nostalgia and a desire to return to the Soviet era (8%), remember a good life in prosperity (7 %), the unity and friendship of peoples (6%), stagnation and scarcity, and a large country with strong economy (3% each).

One in five Russians received make-up, perfumes or jewelry as a gift for the New Year, a fresh poll by by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) revealed on Wednesday.

Sweets, alcohol or gourmet foods turned out to be the most popular choice for a New Year gift, with 28% having received them this year. Another 16% received clothes items and shoes.

Slightly less popular options were souvenirs (15%), money (14%), and household appliances (11%), according to the findings.

Additionally, some received mobile phones and gift certificates (7% each) as a gift. Another 15% of respondents admitted that they were left without gifts for the New Year.

The study was conducted among 1,600 adults via telephone interviews on January 13.