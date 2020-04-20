Russian military specialists currently in Italy to help the country curb the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have completed disinfecting retirement homes in the province of Bergamo and will soon begin work in the neighboring province of Brescia, the Russian consulate general in Milan said on Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Russian military specialists currently in Italy to help the country curb the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have completed disinfecting retirement homes in the province of Bergamo and will soon begin work in the neighboring province of Brescia, the Russian consulate general in Milan said on Monday.

"Russian disinfection specialists have finished work at 73 nursing homes in more than 60 settlements in the province of Bergamo. In the coming days, they will begin work at facilities in the neighboring province of Brescia in close contact with the Italian military and the local branch of the National Alpini Association," a consulate statement read.

Additionally, authorities in the region of Piedmont, which borders Lombardy, have also requested the assistance of Russian military personnel. The office of Piedmont President Alberto Cirio told Sputnik it had asked the national civil protection service to deploy Russian military specialists in the region.

Russian and Italian military medics have established a field hospital in the city of Bergamo, one of the most severely affected localities by the COVID-19 outbreak. According to the latest official data, 54 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease have been received at the hospital, and 15 have already been discharged.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 104 Russian military specialists are currently based in the province. The Russian deployment arrived in Italy on March 22 to aid the country in its efforts to combat COVID-19.

As of 16:00 GMT on Sunday, 178,972 cases of the coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Italy, resulting in the deaths of more than 23,000 people.