UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Speed Skater Voronina Wins 5,000 Gold With World Record At World Championships

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 02:00 AM

Russian Speed Skater Voronina Wins 5,000 Gold With World Record at World Championships

SALT LAKE CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Russian speed skater Natalia Voronina won gold in the ladies' 5,000-metres at the World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships in Salt Lake City on Saturday, breaking the world record.

She finished in 6 minutes 39.021 seconds. Czech speed skater Martina Sablikova came second with a time of (6:41,184), bettering her own previous world record (6:42,01).

The Netherlands' Esmee Visser got bronza with a time of 6:46,685.

Related Topics

World Russia Salt Lake City Netherlands Gold

Recent Stories

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

2 hours ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

2 hours ago

Controversial Folau to make first appearance for C ..

3 hours ago

Bordeaux-Begles retake Top 14 lead to send a messa ..

3 hours ago

Canadian teenager Auger-Aliassime reaches Rotterda ..

3 hours ago

Chairman Senate grieved over sad demise of Naeem u ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.