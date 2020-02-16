Russian Speed Skater Voronina Wins 5,000 Gold With World Record at World Championships

SALT LAKE CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Russian speed skater Natalia Voronina won gold in the ladies' 5,000-metres at the World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships in Salt Lake City on Saturday, breaking the world record.

She finished in 6 minutes 39.021 seconds. Czech speed skater Martina Sablikova came second with a time of (6:41,184), bettering her own previous world record (6:42,01).

The Netherlands' Esmee Visser got bronza with a time of 6:46,685.