Russian Spektr-RG Space Observatory Sends 1st Data in X-Ray Spectrum - Academy of Sciences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Russian Spektr-RG space observatory, launched in June this year, has conducted its first surveys in X-ray spectrum, the Space Research Institute of the Russian academy of Sciences announced on Thursday.

Spektr-RG was developed as a joint project of aerospace company NPO Lavochkin and the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics. It is a cutting-edge space observatory, designed to study the universe in X-ray spectrum of electromagnetic emission.

"On July 24, during a communication session with Spektr-RG space observatory, the URD28 detector of one of the ART-XC telescope's mirror systems was turned on.

.. As of now, it is the first measurement of the [X-ray] background by an X-ray detector in the distance of about one million kilometers (621 thousand miles) from Earth!" the institute said in a press release.

The observatory is supposed to reach its destination, the Lagrange L2 point (one of the locations where gravitational forces of the Sun, the Earth and the Moon are in equilibrium, which makes them ideal spots for placing an observatory) in three months and then map the most of massive galaxy clusters in the known universe, together with supermassive black holes and other celestial objects for the next four years.